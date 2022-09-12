Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Before the verdict, the entire Kashi city has been put on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed. Monitoring of areas is done via drones as well. Social media posts are also being checked. Verdict will come on Gyanvapi by 2 pm.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

