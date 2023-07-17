trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636512
Seema Haider on the radar of UP ATS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The love story of both Pakistan's border and Hindustan's Sachin is like a film. In love with Sachin, Seema crossed the border of 4 countries and came to India. Now UP ATS has been alerted regarding Seema Haider. Along with the mobile number of Seema Haider's family, her network is also being traced.
