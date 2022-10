Seven members of a family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak,Haryana

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

In Haryana's Rohtak, a 2-storey house has been destroyed in an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder and 7 people have been injured in the accident. Several nearby houses were also damaged after the blast. Police and fire brigade reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported and rescue work is going on.