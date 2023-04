videoDetails

Shaista Parveen did not attend husband Atiq's funeral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

The bodies of mafia-leader and former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who were shot dead by assailants in police custody in Prayagraj on Saturday, were buried at the local cemetery on Sunday night.