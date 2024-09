videoDetails

Rajneeti: US Visit- Yunus' Shocking Admission of Coup in Bangladesh!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

In a major revelation, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has admitted to his role in a radical plot behind the student protests in Bangladesh, which were initially claimed to be for reservations. His confession points to a deeper conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the nation. This explosive admission sheds light on the events that led to the sudden violence in the country.