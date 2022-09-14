Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan begins tomorrow

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan is going to start from tomorrow. PM Modi will go to Samarkand to participate in this conference. The special thing is that apart from India, there will also be Pakistan, China and Russia on this platform.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

