Sharjeel's confession in Crime Branch inquiry, Gave inflammatory speech

JNU research scholar Sharjeel Imam has admitted to the Delhi Police that a viral video of a recent speech he gave at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is genuine. He said he made the controversial remark about cutting the Siliguri Corridor from India. Imam asserted that the video clip doing the rounds on social media doesn't contain his full speech. The JNU scholar has been booked for sedition and other charges in several states.