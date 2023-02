videoDetails

Shinde vs Thackeray: SC refuses stay on EC's order

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

A hearing has been held in the Supreme Court on the petition of the Uddhav group against the decision of the Election Commission. The Shinde faction has objected to the petition. The SC has refused to stay the decision of the Election Commission.