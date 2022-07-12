Shiv Sena will support Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election

Shiv Sena may support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. According to information received from sources, the decision regarding support was taken in a meeting with the MPs. Although the official announcement is yet to be made.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

