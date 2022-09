Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet

There has been a big disclosure on the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga. The NIA has filed a 750-page charge sheet in this case in which it is said that Harsha was murdered to create fear among Hindus.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

