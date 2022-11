Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab had called the girl after Shraddha's murder

A piece of new information has come out in the Shraddha murder case. The police investigation has revealed that a few days after killing Shraddha, Aftab had also called a girl to his room. He slept with the girl in the same room in which he had killed Shraddha