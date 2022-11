Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's confession from becoming lover to 'devil'

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

There is a new revelation in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab had killed Shraddha not out of anger but out of hatred. In police interrogation, Aftab told that even after killing Shraddha, his hatred did not subside. After killing her, he set 3 photos of Shraddha on fire.