Shraddha Murder Case: Big disclosure about getting secret from Aftab, Delhi Police had made a plan- sources

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

There is a huge disclosure on Aftab's secret revelations in Shraddha murder case. As per the sources, Inspector Ram of Delhi Police was given the responsibility of extorting secrets from Aftab without strictness. After gaining trust, Aftab told the truth.