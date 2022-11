Shraddha Murder Case: In the murder case of shraddha, the victim's father shared in an exclusive conversation

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

In the Shraddha murder case, the victim's father shared in an exclusive conversation that Shraddha had told her mother about her pain. He says that Shraddha told that Aftab used to beat her and she is in pain.