Stone Pelting witnessed during Surat Ganpati Pooja

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Surat Ganpati Pooja Stone Pelting: There has been a ruckus during Ganpati Puja in Surat, Gujarat. After stone pelting, Hindu organizations reached the pandal to surround it, after which the police lathi-charged the crowd.