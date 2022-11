Shraddha Murder Case: Round 2 of Aftab's Polygraph Test today, 40 questions asked yesterday.

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Today is the second day of Aftab's polygraph test in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab's polygraph test was conducted for about 9.5 hours yesterday in which 40 questions were asked.