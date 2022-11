Shraddha Murder Case: Round-3 of Aftab's Polygraph Test possible today, will Narco Test be held on Monday?

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Aftab may undergo another polygraph test for the third time today in Shraddha murder case. Aftab's polygraph test was done for about 19 hours in two days. During this, 40 questions were asked. But till now the police have not got concrete answers.