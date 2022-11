Shraddha Murder Case: Traces of blood found in bathroom, and kitchen of house where the couple lived – Sources

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

A Big update has come in Shraddha murder case. As per the sources, Traces of blood are found in bathroom and kitchen of the house where Aftab and Shraddha were staying. With this, 13 bones have been recovered in this case so far.