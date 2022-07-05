NewsVideos

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: New video of shooters surfaces

It has been a total of 39 days since the Sidhu Moosewala murder. Meanwhile, a video of the shooters has surfaced in which the attackers are seen celebrating with a pistol. Another person of Bishnoi gang including Ankit is seen in the video, who is currently out of police custody.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
