Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Exclusive pictures of encounter surfaces

In the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab Police has killed two gangsters Roopa and Mannu in an encounter. Exclusive pictures of the shooters killed after the encounter have come to the fore. Both shooter and policeman who were killed can be seen in the picture.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
