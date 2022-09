Sonali Phogat Case: Big action against Goa's Curlies restaurant

Big action has been taken against Curlies restaurant in Goa for illegal construction. Sonali Phogat was given drugs in this restaurant. Now this restaurant is being demolished.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

