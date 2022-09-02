Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police seals bank locker

While investigating the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa Police has sealed the bank locker. Police has also taken three diaries in custody from Sonali's house. In connection with the murder case, the team of Goa Police is present in Hisar for the last 3 days.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

