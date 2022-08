Sonali Phogat's death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says ready to hand over case to CBI

In the case of BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat's death, Goa Chief Minister Sawant has said that if the family wants, he will hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

