Sonali Phogat's post-mortem says ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ on body

In the case of Sonali Phogat's death, there has been a big disclosure in the postmortem report. According to the information received, many injury marks have been found in Sonali's body. At present, the PA of Sonali Phogat is in police custody.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

