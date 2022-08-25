Sonali Phogat's post-mortem says ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ on body
In the case of Sonali Phogat's death, there has been a big disclosure in the postmortem report. According to the information received, many injury marks have been found in Sonali's body. At present, the PA of Sonali Phogat is in police custody.
In the case of Sonali Phogat's death, there has been a big disclosure in the postmortem report. According to the information received, many injury marks have been found in Sonali's body. At present, the PA of Sonali Phogat is in police custody.