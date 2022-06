Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA

A case of rape has been registered against Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan in Delhi's Uttam Nagar police station. The Dalit woman alleged that she was given the promise of a job and marriage.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022

