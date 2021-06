Source: 2 suspicious drones spotted in Jammu-Kashmir on the fourth consecutive day in morning

According to the information, another two drones have been seen near the army camp. The first drone was sighted at Kaluchak at 4:40 am. While the second drone was seen in Kunjwani at 4:52 pm. The suspected drone was seen flying at an altitude of 800 meters in Kunjwani. So far 7 drones have been sighted in 4 days.