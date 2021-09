Special Coverage: Watch 'Chalo Jeete Hain' tonight at 8 PM, a film on PM Modi's struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday on September 17. He was born to Heeraben and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. On this occasion watch a special film based on PM Modi's childhood struggle - 'Chalo Jeete Hain' tonight at 08 PM, on Zee News.