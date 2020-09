Special Report: ‘Mastani’ of Bollywood's ‘D Gang’

In a sensational development in the ongoing probe in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the name of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats. In the chats, the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a certain person 'K'.