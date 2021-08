Special Report: Victory plan from 'Ayodhya model' in UP assembly elections 2022?

Crucial assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year. In a new twist ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar hinted at an alliance with former ally BJP. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that SP will win 400 seats in the assembly elections.