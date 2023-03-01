NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sports News: Sourav Ganguly makes big remark on KL Rahul

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Sports News: Sourav Ganguly makes big statement on KL Rahul's poor form. He said, 'KL Rahul's problem is technical and mental'. Watch big news related to sports world.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Calls Important Meeting of MLAs and councillors
6:46
Arvind Kejriwal Calls Important Meeting of MLAs and councillors
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf's wife detained by UP Police
1:3
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf's wife detained by UP Police
Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu
5:21
Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu
Umesh Pal Case: Zafar Ahmad accused of giving shelter to Atiq's wife
6:43
Umesh Pal Case: Zafar Ahmad accused of giving shelter to Atiq's wife
Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj
26:29
Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj

Trending Videos

6:46
Arvind Kejriwal Calls Important Meeting of MLAs and councillors
1:3
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf's wife detained by UP Police
5:21
Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu
6:43
Umesh Pal Case: Zafar Ahmad accused of giving shelter to Atiq's wife
26:29
Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj
sourav ganguly on kl rahul,Sourav Ganguly,KL Rahul,sourav ganguly on hardik pandya,saurav ganguly on kl rahul,ganguly on kl rahul,sourav ganguly on virat kohli,sourav ganguly interview,sourav ganguly kl rahul,sourav ganguly defends hardik- kl rahul,kl rahul controversy,sourav ganguly on shubman gill,sourav ganguly on rohit sharma,kl rahul batting,KL Rahul news,kl rahul performance,kl rahul wicketkeeping,dada on kl rahul,Zee News,Sports,sports zee news,