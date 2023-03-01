हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Sports News: Sourav Ganguly makes big remark on KL Rahul
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 01, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Sports News: Sourav Ganguly makes big statement on KL Rahul's poor form. He said, 'KL Rahul's problem is technical and mental'. Watch big news related to sports world.
×
All Videos
6:46
Arvind Kejriwal Calls Important Meeting of MLAs and councillors
1:3
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf's wife detained by UP Police
5:21
Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu
6:43
Umesh Pal Case: Zafar Ahmad accused of giving shelter to Atiq's wife
26:29
Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj
Trending Videos
6:46
Arvind Kejriwal Calls Important Meeting of MLAs and councillors
1:3
Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf's wife detained by UP Police
5:21
Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu
6:43
Umesh Pal Case: Zafar Ahmad accused of giving shelter to Atiq's wife
26:29
Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action Against Properties of Accused in Prayagraj
sourav ganguly on kl rahul,Sourav Ganguly,KL Rahul,sourav ganguly on hardik pandya,saurav ganguly on kl rahul,ganguly on kl rahul,sourav ganguly on virat kohli,sourav ganguly interview,sourav ganguly kl rahul,sourav ganguly defends hardik- kl rahul,kl rahul controversy,sourav ganguly on shubman gill,sourav ganguly on rohit sharma,kl rahul batting,KL Rahul news,kl rahul performance,kl rahul wicketkeeping,dada on kl rahul,Zee News,Sports,sports zee news,