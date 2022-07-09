NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from Rashtrapati Bhavan

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people has flared up again. The people of Sri Lanka gheraoed the Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which it is believed that in view of the situation, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 02:56 PM IST
