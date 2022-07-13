Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: people Invaded the Prime Minister's Residence

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped at the Prime Minister's house as well.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

