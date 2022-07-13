NewsVideos

Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: people Invaded the Prime Minister's Residence

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped at the Prime Minister's house as well.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped at the Prime Minister's house as well.

All Videos

Delhi-NCR Superfast: Moisture-laden clouds bring respite after ten-day lull
1:47
Delhi-NCR Superfast: Moisture-laden clouds bring respite after ten-day lull
UP-MP Superfast: CM Yogi Gorakhpur Visit | BJP Mission 2024
3:59
UP-MP Superfast: CM Yogi Gorakhpur Visit | BJP Mission 2024
Videsh Superfast: Rocket Booster Bursts Into Flames At SpaceX Plant During Test Run
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Rocket Booster Bursts Into Flames At SpaceX Plant During Test Run
Khabren Khatakhat: Questions over the Lion of new Ashoka Pillar
4:14
Khabren Khatakhat: Questions over the Lion of new Ashoka Pillar
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country
2:26
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country

Trending Videos

1:47
Delhi-NCR Superfast: Moisture-laden clouds bring respite after ten-day lull
3:59
UP-MP Superfast: CM Yogi Gorakhpur Visit | BJP Mission 2024
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Rocket Booster Bursts Into Flames At SpaceX Plant During Test Run
4:14
Khabren Khatakhat: Questions over the Lion of new Ashoka Pillar
2:26
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,sri lanka food crisis,srilanka crisis,crisis in sri lanka,srilanka news,economic crisis in sri lanka,sri lankan economy crisis,Economic crisis,srilanka economic crisis,sri lanka economic crisis explained,sri lanka financial crisis,srilanka economy crisis news,srilankan economic crisis,srilanka crisis live,srilanka crisis vlog,srilanka fuel crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,Srilanka,sri lankan economic crisis,