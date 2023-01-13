हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Statement of actress Nora Fatehi recorded in 200 crore fraud case
Shailender Kumar
|
Updated:
Jan 13, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in the Delhi Patiala House Court on Friday in the Rs 200 crore fraud case.
×
All Videos
38:47
Deshhit: Putin's eye on Ukraine's salt city, preparations for nuclear attack!
54:52
Taal Thok Ke: Bhaijaan's 'provocative politics'!
0:32
Shahid Kapoor फिर बने Kabir Singh! बाइक पर बैठकर दिए स्टाइलिश पोज
Hockey World Cup 2023 to begin today, these are the top 5 contenders for the title
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie bring 'Babylon' to London | Zee News English
Trending Videos
38:47
Deshhit: Putin's eye on Ukraine's salt city, preparations for nuclear attack!
54:52
Taal Thok Ke: Bhaijaan's 'provocative politics'!
0:32
Shahid Kapoor फिर बने Kabir Singh! बाइक पर बैठकर दिए स्टाइलिश पोज
Hockey World Cup 2023 to begin today, these are the top 5 contenders for the title
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie bring 'Babylon' to London | Zee News English
Nora Fatehi,nora fatehi sukesh chandrashekhar,nora fatehi money laundering case,nora fatehi news,conman sukeh chandrasekhar gifts luxury car to nora fatehi,sukesh chandrashekhar,nora fatehi ed summon,Nora Fatehi summoned,nora fatehi witness against sukesh chandrasekhar,Sukesh Chandrasekhar,Nora Fatehi ED,nora fatehi case,nora fatehi bollywood-conman link,conman sukesh chandrasekhar,nora fatehi summoned by ed,conman sukesh chandrashekhar,