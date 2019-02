Stay out of sight for now: Pakistan Army's advice to Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan's military-intelligence establishment has stepped in to protect its terrorist assets from themselves yet again. The Pakistan Army has asked Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to keep a low profile as long as pressure of the international community continues over the Pulwama terror attack.