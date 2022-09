Stone pelting during religious procession in Bihar's Siwan

In Siwan, Bihar, there is a situation of tension due to stone pelting between two sides. This stone pelting incident happened during the religious Procession. Stone pelters have also pelted stones at the police

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

