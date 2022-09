Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Taiwan. Taiwan has been shaken by these tremors of the earthquake. The tremors of the earthquake were so strong that trees fell from the hills on the roads.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

