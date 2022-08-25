NewsVideos

Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks kejriwal government over excise policy

Today in Delhi, BJP is protesting against the Kejriwal government at 19 places. This protest of BJP is against the excise policy of AAP. Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and said that AAP is becoming a puzzle.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Today in Delhi, BJP is protesting against the Kejriwal government at 19 places. This protest of BJP is against the excise policy of AAP. Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and said that AAP is becoming a puzzle.

