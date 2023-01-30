NewsVideos
Suicide attack in Peshawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
There has been a suicide attack in Peshawar, Pakistan. According to the information received, this blast took place during Namaz in the mosque, in which 17 people died, 83 people were injured.

