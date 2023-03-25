हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Summons to Misa Bharti in Land for Job Case, ED interrogates
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 25, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Land for Job Scam: Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been sent a notice by ED. He will be questioned in the Land for Job scam case.
×
All Videos
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
0:33
Watch this amazing video of Indian Army clearing snow
Trending Videos
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
0:33
Watch this amazing video of Indian Army clearing snow
Tejashwi Yadav,tejashwi yadav news,Lalu Yadav,tejashwi yadav latest news,Tejaswi Yadav,tejashwi yadav cbi,Lalu Yadav news,Lalu Prasad Yadav,tejashwi yadav on cbi,tejashwi yadav video,tejashwi yadav ed raid,tejashwi yadav cbi news,Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar,rjd tejashwi yadav,cbi summons tejashwi yadav,tejashwi yadav cbi summons,Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav,lalu yadav latest news,why ed raid tejashwi yadav delhi residence,cbi raid on lalu yadav,