Sunday Ki Badi Story: Anti-India elements detained and interrogated in Jammu and Kashmir

The first major strike against terror has been done by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in which the police have cracked down on 70 stone pelters after the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs. The second strike is done by NIA, 16 places were raided in Kashmir, two TRF operatives have been arrested by NIA