Supreme Court refused to hear Manish Sisodia's case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI. After which Manish Sisodia's lawyers filed a petition against the arrest in the Supreme Court. Whose Supreme Court has refused to hear Sisodia's case.