Supreme Court to conduct hearing on Atiq Ahmed's petition today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, the petition of Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be heard today. This hearing will be done in Supreme Court. In this application, Atiq has said that he should not be handed over to the UP Police. Along with this, an appeal has been made to conduct the hearing in Gujarat itself. Watch this report to know more in detail.