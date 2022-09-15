NewsVideos

Survey of Darul Uloom Nadwa Madrasa of Lucknow started

Survey of unrecognized madrasas has started in Uttar Pradesh from today. A team of officers has reached Nadwa Madrasa in Lucknow. This survey will run for a total of one month, after which its report will be submitted to the government on October 25.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
Survey of unrecognized madrasas has started in Uttar Pradesh from today. A team of officers has reached Nadwa Madrasa in Lucknow. This survey will run for a total of one month, after which its report will be submitted to the government on October 25.

All Videos

PM Modi will not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
4:25
PM Modi will not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
Family not satisfied with police investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
9:17
Family not satisfied with police investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
BJP releases video of new sting operation in Delhi liquor scam case
8:9
BJP releases video of new sting operation in Delhi liquor scam case
Controversy continues between AAP and BJP over Delhi government's liquor policy
7:48
Controversy continues between AAP and BJP over Delhi government's liquor policy
Desh Superfast: Six arrested for rape and murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri
7:22
Desh Superfast: Six arrested for rape and murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri

Trending Videos

4:25
PM Modi will not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
9:17
Family not satisfied with police investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
8:9
BJP releases video of new sting operation in Delhi liquor scam case
7:48
Controversy continues between AAP and BJP over Delhi government's liquor policy
7:22
Desh Superfast: Six arrested for rape and murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri
madrasa survey in up,madrasa survey news,up madrasa survey live,up madarsa survey,up madrasa survey,madrasas survey in up,madrassa survey,madarsa survey in up,madarsa survey,madrasa survey news live,UP madrasa,survey of madrasas in up,yogi on madrasa,owaisi madarsa survey,survey of up madarsa,madrasa in up,survey of madrasa in up,madrasa in uttar pradesh,up madrasa board,Madrasa,madrasa news,