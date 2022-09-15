Survey of Darul Uloom Nadwa Madrasa of Lucknow started

Survey of unrecognized madrasas has started in Uttar Pradesh from today. A team of officers has reached Nadwa Madrasa in Lucknow. This survey will run for a total of one month, after which its report will be submitted to the government on October 25.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

