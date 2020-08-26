हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Riya used to give drugs to Sushant, says ED

CBI has revealed a big revelation in Riya Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Riya Chakraborty’s deleted WhatsApp chat has been retrieved by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has sent summons to Riya Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning. In these WhatsApp chats, it is suspected that Riya Chakraborty was giving drugs to Sushant. Now whether Sushant was aware of this or not is a matter of investigation, but Riya Drug Chat has also brought the matter under the purview of the Narcotics Bureau.

Aug 26, 2020, 16:00 PM IST

