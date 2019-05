Suspended TMC MLA Subhranshu Roy may join hands with BJP

After suffering a jolt in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal could be in for more trouble. If reports are to be believed, suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu, son of Mukul Roy, a former close aide of Banerjee, may join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with two other TMC lawmakers Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh. Watch this video to know more.