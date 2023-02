videoDetails

Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Huge Allegation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

A scuffle broke out between SP MLC and Mahant Rajudas of Hanumangarhi in a big hotel in Lucknow. Mahant Rajudas and Swami Prasad Maurya had reached here for a debate program of a TV channel. After this incident, Swami Prasad Maurya made many serious allegations against Mahant Raju Das and BJP.