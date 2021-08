'Swaroop' of Shri Guru Granth Sahib arrives in India from Kabul, Hardeep Singh brought it from airport

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri along with BJP national spokesperson RP Singh received the 'swaroop' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji brought from Kabul at Terminal 3 of IGI airport on Tuesday. BJP posted pictures on the heads of Hardeep Puri and RP Singh with 'swaroop' of the Guru Granth Sahib brought from Afghanistan.