Swearing-in Ceremony: Congress' reaction as soon as Droupadi Murmu became President

The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramanna at the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi was also present on this occasion. There has also been a reaction from the Congress party after Draupadi Murmu became the President.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

