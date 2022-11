T20 World Cup 2022 : India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Team India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a thrilling match and almost confirmed the ticket to the semi-finals. Batting first, Team India scored 184 runs in 20 overs in this match. While the Bangladesh team could score only 145 runs in their innings.