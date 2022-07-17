Taal Thok Ke : Action on Chishti, will the tension disappear?

There is a continuous struggle in the country regarding religious bigotry. Politics is also getting fiercely on this matter. As the opposition to Chishti's statement of Ammer Dargah increased, now Ajmer Dargah has also cleared its stand against such statements. In such a situation, the question is that after the initiative of Ajmer Dargah, the thinking of 'Sar Tan se Juda' will stop.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

