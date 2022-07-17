NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Action on Chishti, will the tension disappear?

There is a continuous struggle in the country regarding religious bigotry. Politics is also getting fiercely on this matter. As the opposition to Chishti's statement of Ammer Dargah increased, now Ajmer Dargah has also cleared its stand against such statements. In such a situation, the question is that after the initiative of Ajmer Dargah, the thinking of 'Sar Tan se Juda' will stop.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
There is a continuous struggle in the country regarding religious bigotry. Politics is also getting fiercely on this matter. As the opposition to Chishti's statement of Ammer Dargah increased, now Ajmer Dargah has also cleared its stand against such statements. In such a situation, the question is that after the initiative of Ajmer Dargah, the thinking of 'Sar Tan se Juda' will stop.

All Videos

Time Machine: When Pakistan's PM Bhutto asked Indira for a share in Jaipur's treasury
16:18
Time Machine: When Pakistan's PM Bhutto asked Indira for a share in Jaipur's treasury
India administers 2 billion covid-19 doses: Zee News speaks to Dr. AK Arora on this achievement
10:21
India administers 2 billion covid-19 doses: Zee News speaks to Dr. AK Arora on this achievement
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
7:14
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
5:0
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama
7:13
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama

Trending Videos

16:18
Time Machine: When Pakistan's PM Bhutto asked Indira for a share in Jaipur's treasury
10:21
India administers 2 billion covid-19 doses: Zee News speaks to Dr. AK Arora on this achievement
7:14
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
5:0
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
7:13
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama
Ajmer Dargah Chisti Controversy,Ajmer Dargah,Ajmer Sharif dargah,salman chishty ajmer sharif,Ajmer Dargah khadim,Khadim of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sarwar Chishti,ajmer dargah news,gauhar chishti ajmer,Ajmer,sarwar chishti ajmer,Nupur Sharma controversy,Ajmer Sharif,Sarwar Chishti,ajmer dargah shalman chishti arrested,ajmer dargah khadim salman chishti,sarwar chishti ajmer on nupur sharma,ajmer sharif dargah controversy,nupur sharma salman chisti,Salman Chishti,syed sarwar chishti,